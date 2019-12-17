Oceanside school board approves pay raises for teachers, superintendent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- The Oceanside Unified School District Board of Education on Tuesday evening unanimously approved a 3% raise for teachers, administrators and the superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year.

Some people were unhappy about the raises, saying a lot of parent concerns have gone unanswered. Parents have asked for lower class sizes, more programs and maintenance at schools. Most recently, there has been a fight to get bus service restored to the Crown Heights neighborhood after cuts were made in September.

Meanwhile, board members defended their decision, saying the district needs to remain competitive with its compensation.

"We need to finance our teachers or administrators as classified school employees if we want to move this district forward and have it be the destination district for everyone," said board president Eleanor Evans.

The only group of employees still at the bargaining stage are classified employees, including positions like janitors, campus supervision and nutrition services. Their union says a 3% raise is not enough.