Groups organize local rallies supporting Trump impeachment

The rallies are taking place one day before the House of Representatives votes on two articles of impeachment against Trump, alleging that he abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress. The House Judiciary Committee approved the two articles Friday and the full chamber is expected to approve them, sending the impeachment process to the Senate for a trial.

“If we simply turn a blind eye to Trump’s behavior or let him walk clean, that is a sign for the next president, and those who follow, that they can get away with abuses of power, obstruction of justice and violating the Constitution,” California Common Cause Executive Director Kathay Feng said. “Staying silent is not an option.”

Hundreds of people showed up Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. for a banner drop and rally on several freeway overpasses in Encinitas. Organizers said more than 700 people signed up for the rally. They planned to display banners on six overpasses along Interstate 5 between Del Mar and the Orange County line.

One rally is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Parkway Plaza at the corner of Fletcher Parkway and N. Johnson Avenue. Residents can RSVP for the event at impeach.org/event/impeach-and-remove-attend/search/?event_id=125924. Information on all related rallies can be found at impeach.org.

Another rally is set to take place at 5:30 p.m. in Escondido at the corner of Valley Parkway and Escondido Boulevard. Attendees were asked to bring signes and flashliths and meet on the corner of Valley Parkway and Escondido Boulevard.