Car collides with bus, motorist critically hurt

SAN DIEGO — A vehicle collided with a North County Transit District bus near Bonsall, sending the driver of the smaller vehicle to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly before 9:10 p.m. Monday on South Mission Road north of state Route 76, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Three of the nine commuters on board the bus — a North County Bus & Train Service BREEZE unit traveling along route 306 — suffered minor injuries, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Paramedics took the driver of the other vehicle to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment of critical, life-threatening injuries, the newspaper reported.

A description of that vehicle or its driver was not immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.