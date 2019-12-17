× Apartment fire forces 2 residents from home

SAN DIEGO — Two residents were displaced Tuesday when fire damaged a kitchen inside one unit of a Mira Mesa apartment complex, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 8:25 a.m. at a two-story apartment complex on Black Mountain Road near Gold Coast Drive, just south of Miramar College, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Firefighters arrived and found light smoke showing from the outside of one of the units, Munoz said.

Crews doused the flames within 20 minutes and kept the fire from spreading beyond the kitchen, she said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents — two adults — arrange for interim lodging.

A damage estimate was not available and the cause of the fire was under investigation.