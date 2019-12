Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The National Weather Service said a wind advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Meteorologists said winds could reach speeds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

The advisory will be in effect for San Diego County valleys and mountains.

San Bernadino County mountains and Riverside County mountains will also have a wind advisory.