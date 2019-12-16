Tom Cruise takes flight in new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer

LOS ANGELES — Fans thrilled to see “Maverick” back in action got another taste of the sequel to “Top Gun” Monday morning when Paramount dropped a new trailer

The new clip features Tom Cruise soaring the skies with trademark flair: There is a barrel roll in the first two seconds.

Paramount says “Top Gun: Maverick” picks up long after the events of the original 80s aviation flick, with Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) “pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.”

He will be joined in the film by Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Mav’s late friend and partner “Goose.”

“Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it,” Paramount wrote.

Cruise made a surprise appearance in San Diego for Comic-Con last summer, speaking to the Hall H crowd and showing off the original trailer for his long-awaited sequel.

“You are the first people in the world to see this,” Cruise said as he took the stage to a thunderous applause. “Everything you see in this film is for real. The flying: we are working with the Navy. Everything is real, and I really wanted to give you an experience of what it’s like to be in that aircraft.”

The original “Top Gun” film is especially beloved in San Diego for its setting, MCAS Miramar.