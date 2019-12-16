South Bay elementary school vandalized during break-in

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – While most students and teachers are planning their winter break escape, one person in Chula Vista was planning to break in.

“My teacher said that bad guys broke into the school, and then he got some paint and splattered it on the wall,” said Alexander, a second grader at Veterans Elementary School. “I didn’t see the window part but I saw the paint. It looked like blue and red paint.”

One of the teachers took to Facebook Monday to share their disappointment.

“Broke windows, broke copiers and also painted the hallways and some classrooms! It’s disgusting!”

Chula Vista police confirmed that the vandal broke into the school over the weekend by going through a window.

“Not only is it frustrating but it aggravates,” said Anthony Millican, spokesperson for the Chula Vista Elementary School District. “Safe to say there was thousands in damage.”

Millican said that some of the students had to be moved to other classrooms while repairs were made Monday. Police are hoping that anyone with information will come forward.