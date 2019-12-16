SDSU police release photo of man suspected of exposing self in parking structure

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University police Monday released a photo of a man suspected of exposing and touching himself inappropriately inside a campus parking structure.

A witness who reported the incident said it happened shortly after noon on Saturday at “Parking 1″ in the 5300 block of College Avenue. The man was then seen fleeing northbound toward Alvarado Road.

No injuries were reported.

The man was described as in his mid-20s, Hispanic, 5’7″ to 5’8” with dark hair, an average build, tan complexion and clean-shaven. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a dark or gray shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information or tips should call SDSU Police at 619-594-1991 or email police@sdsu.edu, referencing case No. 19-1494.