San Diego Seals to play regular season lacrosse game at MCAS Miramar

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Seals professional lacrosse team announced Monday that it will play a game on the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Miramar’s runway in February.

The team’s Feb. 22 match against the Vancouver Warriors will be the first regular-season professional sporting event played on a Marine Corps base in U.S. history, according to the organization, which made the announcement at MCAS Miramar. The Seals also plan to host a series of events for military families in the days leading up to the game.

The two teams will play in a temporary arena in front of season ticket holders and active-duty military personnel, reservists and military veterans. The more than 23,000-acre base is home to more than 12,000 active duty military members.

“MCAS Miramar has a deeply rooted relationship with the San Diego community,” MCAS Miramar commanding officer Col. Charles Dockery said. “We strive to be outstanding neighbors to our fellow San Diegans by working hand-in- hand with them every chance we get.”

Residents can guarantee tickets to the “Rumble on the Runway” game by becoming a Seals season ticket holder at sealslax.com. Military families will also have an exclusive opportunity to reserve seats.

The Seals are entering their second season as an expansion team in the National Lacrosse League. The team ended the 2019 regular season 10-8 and lost the Western Division semifinal to the Calgary Roughnecks. The Seals play their home games at Pechanga Arena.

“With more than 100,000 active-duty military personnel calling San Diego home, we are forever grateful for their commitment to protecting our freedom, this city and this great country,” Seals President Steve Govett said. “This game, and the events surrounding it, are a way for us to say `thank you’ to them and their families for their service.”

FOX 5 broadcast the Seals’ home opener against the Toronto Rock on Dec. 14. The station will also carry Seals’ Feb. 22 contest vs. the Vancouver Warriors and the regular-season finale on April 25 vs. the Calgary Roughnecks.