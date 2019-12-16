Motorcyclist killed in crash into parked car

The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed early Monday morning when he crashed into a vehicle parked on a Carlsbad street, police said.

The crash happened shortly after midnight in the 6800 block of Avenida Encinas, just north of Poinsettia Lane, Carlsbad police Sgt. Chris Karches said.

A man, whose age was not immediately available, was riding northbound on Avenida Encinas when he collided into a parked vehicle and was ejected from his two-wheeler, Karches said.

Officers responded to the scene and found the motorcycle fully engulfed in flames with the motorcyclist laying in the roadway a few feet from it, the sergeant said.

