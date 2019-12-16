× More than $650K worth of cocaine seized by agents

TEMECULA, Calif. — U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man who allegedly had more than 65 pounds of cocaine hidden inside his truck on Friday.

On Dec. 13 at 8:50 a.m., agents on Interstate 15 near Temecula said they saw a man in a 2011 Dodge Ram truck driving erratically. They pulled the driver over and a K-9 reacted to something inside the vehicle. The truck was searched and two metal boxes were discovered embedded in the seat, agents said.

Inside the boxes were a total of 25 plastic-wrapped packages containing 65.36 pounds of cocaine, according to U.S. Border Patrol. The drugs had an estimated street value of $653,600.

The man, a 27-year-old Mexican national with a valid visa, was placed under arrest. The narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration and the car was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

Since Oct. 1, 2019, agents in San Diego have seized nearly 170 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1,690,000, authorities said.

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.