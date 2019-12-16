Monday kicks off USPS’ busiest week of the year

SAN DIEGO — Monday kicked off the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the year, when approximately 2.5 billion pieces mail are expected to be processed and delivered.

Not only is the Margaret Sellers Processing and Distribution Center in Carmel Mountain Ranch a fully functioning post office, it’s also where every package and piece of mail dropped off throughout the county goes.

“This is what we prepare for all year long,” said Eva Jackson, a United States Postal Service spokeswoman.

Machine after machine sorts letters and packages by size, weight and destination nearly 24 hours a day.

All of that extra mail requires a lot of extra work so the facility hires an additional 200 to 400 employees just to help manage the busiest six weeks of the year.

This week alone, from Dec. 16 to 22, the postal service is projecting nearly 200 million packages will be delivered. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, that number totals around 800 million.

The lines are long and people are feeling that last-minute stress, but this location allows you to drop off mail in the parking lot or even drive through and drop off. While other locations throughout San Diego County have extended hours to curb the holiday rush.

The deadline for ground shipping to ship in time for Christmas has passed. If you are shipping any day up until Dec. 20, you can ship First Class Mail, on Dec. 21, Priority Mail or on Dec. 23, Priority Mail Express.