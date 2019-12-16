× Drew Brees sets NFL record for all-time passing touchdowns

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees now has the most touchdown passes in NFL history.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback came in to Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts needing three touchdown passes to break Peyton Manning’s record of 539.

Brees connected on two touchdowns in the second quarter to tie the record. In the third quarter, Brees broke the record on a pass to tight end Josh Hill. Brees now has 540 passing touchdowns in his 19-year career. The Saints won the game 34-7.

On top of breaking the record, it was also the 10th anniversary of Super Bowl XLIV, which the Saints won against the Colts 31-17 in February 2010.

“It was special. Everything about tonight,” Brees said. “We’re playing the Colts, a team that we won the Super Bowl against 10 years ago. The whole Super Bowl 44 team was back for the 10th anniversary, and obviously national television. It just makes you shake your head. It kind of makes your whole life and career flash before your eyes because I never thought I would have the chance to be a part of something like this.”

Players react to Brees’ record

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has 538 career touchdown passes. He took to Twitter after Brees set the record saying he’d try catch up.

“Congrats drew!! Couldn’t be more deserving. Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement and your records will be tough to beat! But it’s worth trying,” Brady tweeted.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also tweeted congrats to Brees.

“LEGEND!” Wilson tweeted.

Former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Deion Sanders called Brees the “epitome of excellence.”

The Saints improved to 11-3 for the season and will play the Tennessee Titans Sunday.