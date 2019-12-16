DA seeks sexual assault victims of man accused of posing as surgeon

SAN DIEGO — Prosecutors Monday sought additional potential sexual assault victims of a man accused of posing as a Del Mar plastic surgeon and inappropriately touching one of his supposed patients.

Dario Moscoso, 67, is facing up to nine years in prison if convicted of nine felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly representing himself as a licensed cosmetic surgeon and inappropriately touching a woman’s breasts and buttocks on November 11, 2017.

Though Moscoso is employed at the Del Mar Cosmetic Contouring Surgery Center, prosecutors claim he was performing procedures such as”Brazilian butt lifts” and breast augmentation without being licensed to practice medicine.

Moscoso was arraigned last Friday on charges that include sexual battery, treating the sick/afflicted without a certificate, and use of terms and letters falsely indicating right to practice medicine. The complaint alleges he falsely represented himself as a doctor as recently as December 5 of this year.

Anyone with information regarding similar cases or victims was asked to call Investigator Duncan Fraser at 858-467-6830.