City Council approves committee assignments for 2020

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council unanimously voted Monday to reappoint Barbara Bry as president pro tem and approve its committee roster for 2020.

The council’s committees remain roughly the same as they were this year, with the exception of the Land Use and Housing and Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations committees. Councilwoman Vivian Moreno was stripped of her role as chair of the LUH Committee, with Councilman Chris Ward taking over as the committee’s chair and Councilman Chris Cate taking Ward’s place as EDIR Committee chair.

Moreno will serve as vice chair of the Audit and Environment committees and as a member of the Active Transportation and Infrastructure and Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods committees in 2020.

Losing the LUH chair position was somewhat unexpected, but Moreno had one of the council’s most notable clashes with Council President Georgette Gomez this year when she voted multiple times against Gomez’s marquee policy proposal to amend the city’s regulations on the percentage of a housing development’s units that must be reserved for low- and middle-income tenants.

Moreno was the only Democrat on the technically nonpartisan council to vote against Gomez’s proposal in September, which passed 5-4, one vote shy of a veto-proof majority. Three days after the council’s vote, Mayor Kevin Faulconer vetoed the proposal. The council ultimately passed a modified version of the proposal last week by a 7-2 vote, with Moreno voting in favor.

Bry will serve as president pro tem for the third consecutive year and will reprise her role as the Budget and Government Efficiency Committee chair. Although Bry is still in her first term on the council, she is currently running to succeed the termed-out Faulconer as mayor. Gomez and Ward are also expected to leave the council as they run for Congress and the state Assembly, respectively.