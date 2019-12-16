Attempted robbery at credit union leads to FBI investigation

Posted 2:03 PM, December 16, 2019, by

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The FBI is investigating after reports of an attempted robbery Monday.

It happened around 9:55 a.m. at the Mission Federal Credit Union on Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista, the Chula Vista Police Department said. Police responded to an alarm set off at that location.

Police could not disclose if there was a weapon involved. The would-be robber got away and is still at large. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public. No description was provided.

The FBI has now taken over the investigation, CVPD added.

 

Google Map for coordinates 32.628417 by -117.037066.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.