Attempted robbery at credit union leads to FBI investigation

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The FBI is investigating after reports of an attempted robbery Monday.

It happened around 9:55 a.m. at the Mission Federal Credit Union on Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista, the Chula Vista Police Department said. Police responded to an alarm set off at that location.

Police could not disclose if there was a weapon involved. The would-be robber got away and is still at large. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public. No description was provided.

The FBI has now taken over the investigation, CVPD added.