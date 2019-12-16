× Amber Alert issued after dad allegedly stabs girlfriend, abducts toddler

SAN JOSE, Calif. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a San Jose girl after officials say she was abducted by her father.

Two-year-old Bethanie Carraza was last seen Sunday night around 10 p.m. in San Jose. Officials say her father, Victor Magana, is suspected of kidnapping her and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police believe Magana stabbed the girl’s mother at a home just east of downtown San Jose before the abduction. The mother was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Magana is described as a 24-year-old man, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Bethanie also has brown hair and brown eyes.

AMBER ALERT – Alameda, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, and Ventura Counties@SanJosePD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/gE4MSdD5ns — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 16, 2019

Magana could be driving a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with a California license plate number of 7XJX025.

Officials issued an Amber Alert in counties across California, including San Diego.