1 critically hurt in collision involving North County transit bus

BONSALL, Calif. -- Three people were injured, one critically, Monday night when a North County Transit District bus and a car collided in Bonsall.

The collision involving a NCTD BREEZE bus and a Ford Focus happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Mission Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

One person inside the car was critically injured and was taken to Palomar Hospital. Two bus passengers were taken to the hospital and were expected to be OK. A third bus passenger was also injured but declined medical treatment.

Nine people were onboard the bus at the time of the crash.

Officials temporarily closed South Mission Road between state Route 76 and Via Monserate, according to a tweet by North County Fire Protection District.

#MissionIC Update: South Mission Road is closed between 76 and Via Monserate. pic.twitter.com/yMIb65qu0M — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) December 17, 2019