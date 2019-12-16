× 1 hurt when car crashes into Thai restaurant

SAN DIEGO — One person was rushed to a hospital Monday afternoon after a car crashed into a Thai restaurant in the Grantville area, authorities said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at Ra-Ka-De-Ka in the 10400 block of Friars Road, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The injured person was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital. It was not yet known whether the person was an occupant of the vehicle or the building.

The owner told FOX 5 this is the second time a vehicle has crashed into the restaurant.

The restaurant will be closed for the remainder of the day.