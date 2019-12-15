Thieves steal $300K worth of marijuana products from legal dispensary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A legal medical marijuana dispensary in Ramona is picking up the pieces after thieves broke in and stole thousands of dollars worth of marijuana products.

The burglary happened over the weekend at Releaf Meds on Pine Street. Surveillance video shows three people driving up to the shop and getting out of the vehicle with their faces covered before cutting off power to the building.

Store owner Clarice Cioe said the thieves smashed windows and broke several doors before taking off with more than $300,000 worth of merchandise, along with several iPads and other equipment.

“It’s really hurtful for something like this to happen. We put our whole life savings into this -- our heart, our soul, our everything," Cioe said. "To have this happen, it’s tough.”

Cioe is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200.