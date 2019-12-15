Watch Live: San Diego Bay Parade of Lights returns for final sail in 2019

SAN DIEGO — The 48th annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights returned for its final sail of the year Sunday evening.

Hosted by the Port of San Diego, the boat parade begins at Shelter Island at 5 p.m. and concludes at the Coronado Ferry Landing.

This year’s theme is Comic-Con on the Bay, with many participants expected to decorate their boats accordingly.

Around 80 boats travel the parade route each year. More than 100,000 people were expected to watch the parade from various points on land, with some restaurants and event spaces hosting viewing parties Sunday evening.

This year’s first parade was held Dec. 8.

The winner of the 2019 San Diego Bay Parade of Lights boat decorating contest will be announced at Tom Ham’s Lighthouse on Jan. 9, 2020.