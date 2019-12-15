OB Pier reopens after lifeguards repair damage

Posted 2:09 PM, December 15, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A 20-foot section of the Ocean Beach Pier was repaired Sunday after being damaged by pounding surf last week, San Diego lifeguards said Sunday.

The pier was closed to the public on Friday as a safety precaution, Lt. Andy Lerum of the San Diego Lifeguard Service said. Lifeguards examined the pier on Saturday and discovered damage along the south wooden railing midway on the pier.

The lifeguard service sent out a message on Twitter Sunday announcing the pier’s reopening.

Lifeguards on duty along the coast were also involved in a handful of routine water rescues on Saturday because of the high surf, Lerum said.

