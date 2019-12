Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- A car crashed and caught fire on a freeway in Vista early Sunday.

The car was traveling along eastbound state Route 78 near Vista Village Drive around 2:30 a.m. when it crashed for unknown reasons.

By the time the Vista Fire Department arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames on the side of the freeway.

Authorities said the driver was not injured in the crash.