× DUI crash causes van to catch fire with children inside

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man and his three children escaped a car fire after a driver crashed into them on the freeway.

It happened just before midnight Saturday. A car was driving northbound on the I-15 near the offramp to Via Rancho Parkway, the California Highway Patrol said.

The car rear-ended the van, which was pushed to the right shoulder, the CHP said. The van then burst into flames. The family was able to get out with only minor injuries.

“Luckily the parties were able to get out of the van before having more serious injuries,” said Ryan Harrison with the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old Hispanic male, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, the CHP said.