× Babe Ruth’s 500th home run bat auctions for $1M

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — A bat used by Babe Ruth to hit his 500th major league home run sold for more than $1 million at an Orange County auction this weekend.

The bat brought a record $1,000,800 in the SCP Auctions closing sports auction of the year on Saturday.

The buyer was not identified.

“Babe Ruth memorabilia continues to be among the most prized artifacts for all worldwide collectors, and this outstanding bat proved that once again,” SCP Auctions president David Kohler said.

Ruth hit his 500th home run on August 11, 1929, in a game against the Cleveland Indians at League Park in Cleveland. Hidden for decades from collectors, it surfaced and was put up for auction by the family of Jim Rice, the former mayor of Suffern, New York.