× 8 sent to hospital in major injury crash

LA MESA, Calif. — A group of people were sent to the hospital, some with major injuries, after a car crash.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on Explorer Road in La Mesa.

Two cars collided with each other for unknown reasons. A third car that was possibly involved fled the scene, according to Jason Floyd, Battalion Chief with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Eight people were taken to the hospital, two for major traumas.

All patients were taken to Sharp Memorial. Their condition is currently unknown. It is unknown if anyone in the third car was hurt in the crash.