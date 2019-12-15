4 arrested at downtown DUI checkpoint

SAN DIEGO — Four drivers were arrested at a downtown DUI checkpoint, police said Sunday.

The checkpoint, which began at 11 p.m. Saturday and ended at 3 a.m. Sunday, was conducted in the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue.

Of the 740 vehicles passing through the checkpoint, eight motorists were detained for further evaluation and four drivers were arrested, according to a San Diego Police Department statement. Four vehicles were also impounded.

“If  you plan to consume alcohol, you should also plan not to get behind the wheel of a vehicle or ride a motorcycle,” said Officer Mark McCullough.

The operation was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

