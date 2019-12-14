Water leak closes road in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. — A road in La Mesa was expected to be closed until Monday due to a water leak in the area, authorities said.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, La Mesa police said a water leak prompted lane closures in both directions along Parkway Drive at Guessman Avenue.

Police said the road would remain closed until Monday.

