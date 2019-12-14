× Stabbing victim tries to headbutt, gouge out eyes of officers

SAN DIEGO — Officers trying to help a stabbing victim ended up arresting him when he allegedly attacked them.

It started around 2 a.m. Saturday when two group of men got into a fight at the Phantom Nightclub on 5th Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter. The men were kicked out of the club and the fight continued on the street.

The San Diego Police Department said that’s when a 22-year-old black male was stabbed in the stomach and was taken to the hospital.

Another 24-year-old black man was stabbed in the stomach, hand and arms but was uncooperative with officers and refused medical treatment, police said.

A few minutes later, police tried to contact the man on 3rd Avenue. The stabbing victim fought with officers, attempting to headbutt one and gouge out the eyes of another, SDPD said.

He was taken into custody and sent to the hospital for his injuries. Both victims were uncooperative and refused to provide a description of the stabber.