Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A stabbing victim tries to headbutt and gouge the eyes of officers, parts of IB are closed due to sewage runoff, cliff repairs after a bluff collapse, and thieves caught on camera. Those stories and more on the Weekend Update.

FOX 5 Digital Anchor, Danielle Radin, shows you the top news stories of the day. The Weekend Update is San Diego's only interactive news show where viewers can ask questions and comment in real-time.