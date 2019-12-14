San Diego gas prices drop for 38th straight day

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 38th consecutive day, falling 1.1 cents to $3.678, its lowest amount since Sept. 17.

The average price has dropped 38 cents during the streak, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 7.6 cents less than one week ago and 31.9 cents less than one month ago, but 28.4 cents more than one year ago.