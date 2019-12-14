Report: 7 hospitalized for suspected alcohol poisoning at UCSD student housing

SAN DIEGO — Seven people were suffering from what might have been alcohol poisoning at UC San Diego’s student housing Saturday, according to a report by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

A university spokesperson told the San Diego Union-Tribune calls for medical aid came around 2 a.m. Saturday from undergraduate and graduate student housing units at Eleanor Roosevelt College.

It was unclear if all of the hospitalized individuals were students at UC San Diego.

