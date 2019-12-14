Report: 7 hospitalized for suspected alcohol poisoning at UCSD student housing

Posted 9:35 PM, December 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38PM, December 14, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Seven people were suffering from what might have been alcohol poisoning at UC San Diego’s student housing Saturday, according to a report by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

A university spokesperson told the San Diego Union-Tribune calls for medical aid came around 2 a.m. Saturday from undergraduate and graduate student housing units at Eleanor Roosevelt College.

It was unclear if all of the hospitalized individuals were students at UC San Diego.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

