Protesters rally as gun show returns to Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. — The Crossroads of the West Gun Show was met with protesters in Del Mar Saturday morning.

More than 30 people from NeverAgainCA stood outside the gun show and were met with encouraging honks and the occasional heckler.

“You don’t see anything in that show there talking about gun violence, you don’t see any education,” said NeverAgainCA Founder Rose Ann Sharp. “You see children going into that gun show. That’s not teaching children to be careful around guns.”

Protesters outside the Crossroads of the West Gun Show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds this morning.@fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/qHkBm5MJFX — Merrilee Moore (@mmooreofficial) December 14, 2019

The gun show organizers say that’s not the case. “We promote it as a family event and we want people to come out and educate their families about gun ownership and firearm safety. We have a lot of people here who can do that,” said Tracy Olcott, president of the Crossroads of the West Gun Show.

Earlier this year, Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 893, a bill co-authored by three San Diego lawmakers that prohibits the sale of firearms and ammunition at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Proponents of the gun show are pushing back against the bill and are in the process of suing.

“Gun shows aren’t just a Second Amendment right — they are a First Amendment right,” Olcott said. “People are here. They are assembling, not just to talk about guns but to have free speech.”

Meanwhile, gun show protesters are hoping the progress seen through Assembly Bill 893 will continue.

“Every week we have gun violence, every day we have gun violence. And in the City of San Diego we are no longer immune from that,” Sharp said.