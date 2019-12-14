Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Mira Mesa Saturday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The pedestrian, who police described as a woman in her 50s or 60s, was near Black Mountain Road and Mira Mesa Boulevard around 2:50 p.m. when the vehicle hit her.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash to speak with responding officers.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

