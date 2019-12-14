Motorcyclist injures kidney, spleen while doing wheelies

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist doing wheelies Saturday near Balboa Park was badly injured when he lost control and crashed, police said.

The unidentified 32-year-old man was seen riding a red 2010 Ducati motorcycle south on 2700 Florida Drive at 8:48 a.m. when his front tire hit the road after he came down from a wheelie, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

He was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest in the northbound bicycle lane.

“The male sustained a ruptured spleen, lacerated kidney and abrasions to his right arm,” Martinez said.

He was taken to a hospital, where his injuries were considered life-threatening, Martinez said.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and will be handling the investigation.