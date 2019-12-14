Man suspected of beating girlfriend to death

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly beating his live-in girlfriend to death, Long Beach police said Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Jaynie Sauter, 46, and the suspect has been identified as John Buchanan, 50, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers responded at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Dec. 4 to the 200 block of West Fifth Street to assist the fire department already on scene with an assault victim.

“Upon arrival, officer contacted fire personnel and were told the female was possibly the victim of an assault or accident,” according to a police statement. “The victim was unconscious with minor visible injuries to her upper torso, and was transported by Long Beach Fire personnel to a local hospital for treatment.”

Officers were advised on Dec. 7 that Sauter died from her injuries. Homicide detectives were notified and launched a suspicious death investigation.

An investigation revealed that an argument had occurred between Sauter and Buchanan during the morning hours of Dec. 4 at their home in the 700 block of Chestnut Avenue, police said. “The argument led to the victim being violently assaulted by the suspect, which led to her death,” according to the statement.

Detectives located and arrested Buchanan on Friday in the 1000 block of San Fernando Road in the city of San Fernando. He was taken to Long Beach city jail and booked on one count of murder. He was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Long Beach police homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 562-570-7244.