Holiday Grinch vandalizes family's Christmas display

WESTLAND, Mich. — The hunt for a real-life Christmas Grinch is on in Michigan.

A family who decorates their home every year with shining bright lights and Christmas inflatables was vandalized overnight.

The McCarthy family says they put out the Christmas display every year. They love the holiday season, and now a Grinch is trying to take that spirit away.

“I was very angry at first, and then I got very upset and cried,” Carol McCarthy said.

It’s not hard to miss the McCarthy home in Westland during the holiday season. “People enjoy it,” Carol said. “They come by, they like it. I get a lot of compliments on it and we do it because it just looks pretty.”

Every year they set up masterful decorations celebrating Christmas. But in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch vandalized the family’s hard work. “You put a lot of time and effort into it and money, and then for someone to just do that for no reason is just beyond why,” Carol said.

The centerpiece of these decorations, a 16-foot inflatable Santa Claus, is now deflated after a hole was cut into it. Several candy canes were also smashed. The cost in damages is around $400.

“That’s all I want really, is just to find out who did it and why, and make them pay for it,” Carol said.

The McCarthys say it’s a shame people would try to ruin Christmas for others, but neighbors have come forward to help out. “A lot of my neighbors have reached out to me and stopped and gave me a card and asked if there’s anything they can do and how much they love it,” she said.

Anyone with information on the vandalism was asked to contact Westland police.