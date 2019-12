SAN DIEGO — A high surf advisory has been issued for Saturday through 4 p.m. Sunday along the coast by San Diego weather forecasters.

The high surf was expected to peak Saturday, with waves up to 10 feet along San Diego County beaches, and will subside Sunday, according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

Beachgoers are warned of strong rip currents with minor beach erosion possible. If near the water, stay in contact with a lifeguard, forecasters said.