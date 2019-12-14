Forever 21 to close 12 SoCal stores

LOS ANGELES — Forever 21 is expected to close 12 stores in Southern California after declaring bankruptcy earlier this year.

The Los Angeles-based retailer said in September it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would be closing up to 178 stores.

That total was later cut to 111 stores, and a Nov. 14 notice was sent to the state Employment Development Department by Forever 21 listing 21 California store closures, including 12 in Southern California, the Orange County Register reported.

The California store closures will begin Jan. 5 or within two weeks after that date, the company said. The 12 Southern California stores set to close in January include:

Fashion Island 1101 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

South Bay Galleria 1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Ste 188, Redondo Beach

Montclair Plaza, 5060 Montclair Plaza Ln. #2121, Montclair

757 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine Pacific View Ventura Mall, Irvine

1 E Main St. #1260, Ventura

Puente Hills Mall, 1600 S. Azusa Ave. #106, City of Industry

The River at Rancho Mirage, 71800 Highway 111, Suite #B19, Rancho Mirage

The Plant, 7888-2 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

Tustin Marketplace, 2856 El Camino Real, Tustin

135 N. De Lacey Ave., Pasadena

500 N. Euclid Street, Anaheim

The Shops at Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo

These closures will result in nearly 300 layoffs, according to the EDD’s website. But the agency’s list doesn’t include the stores in Irvine, Tustin and Mission Viejo, so the actual number of job losses will likely total 350 to 400, the Register said.