Blood bank offering limited Dr. Seuss t-shirts

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Blood Bank will continue its Season of Giving campaign Saturday by offering limited edition Dr. Seuss T-shirts to blood donors through Jan. 4.

The campaign is an effort to replenish depleted blood supplies around the county at a time of the year when donations are often greatly needed because regular donors are traveling. Cold and flu season also often leads to a decrease in blood donations.

Residents who donate blood at any of the blood bank’s six donor centers or its mobile drives will receive a shirt while supplies last. The shirts feature a quote from Seuss’ “The Lorax,” reading “unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

“Our community’s participation in blood donation during our Season of Giving contributes to our ability to save the lives of more than 100,000 local hospital patients each year,” blood bank CEO David Wellis said. “This year we’re so happy to partner with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to offer a unique giveback to donors during the holidays.”

Eligible donors must be age 17 or older, at least 114 pounds and in general good health. The blood bank advises that donors eat a hardy meal and stay hydrated before donating. Prospective donors are also required to show picture identification before donating.

Residents are advised to schedule an appointment to donate blood, but it is not required.