2 horses die after race at Los Alamitos track

Posted 4:11 PM, December 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:12PM, December 14, 2019

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — Two horses died after the first race at Los Alamitos Race Course Saturday, adding to the death toll in a year that has seen increased scrutiny of the sport in Southern California.

According to official Los Alamitos racing results, Mighty Elijah — a 4-year-old gelding — “weakened between horses in the lane, was injured and pulled up inside the furlong marker and was vanned off,” while Into a Hot Spot — “broke out and bumped a rival at the start, was hustled along early, fell back into the turn, gave way and collapsed after being unsaddled.”

Horse racing has been under the microscope since 37 horses died at Santa Anita racetrack in Arcadia during the most recently concluded racing season.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.