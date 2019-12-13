SDSU student contracts mumps as cases spike across county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego State University officials confirmed this week that one of its students contracted mumps. The news comes as reports of the disease have spiked countywide.

Compared to just nine cases of the mumps reported in 2018, 63 cases have been reported this year.

It’s not a common disease and many people have never even heard of it, as demonstrated when speaking with SDSU students on campus.

"I’m going to be honest, I had no idea what mumps was but I’m not too concerned. There’s 33,000 kids here. That’s one person," said Sawyer Thompson.

A busy finals week for students has many thinking about being extra cautious.

"Try to wash my hands as much as I can, not touch too many door knobs or elevator buttons," said Derek Leung.

Mumps spreads through saliva of mucus and can infect others through coughs, sneezes and sharing of utensils, food or drinks.

Mumps is preventable by vaccine but if infected, initial symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches and loss of appetite. Within 48 hours, people may experience swelling of the salivary glands and jaw.

Mumps is treatable, but it is key to seek professional medical as soon as possible.