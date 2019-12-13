Man shot outside Chula Vista home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man was shot early Friday morning outside his Chula Vista home, police said.

Officers sent shortly before 12:45 a.m. to the 1000 block of Barrett Avenue between L and Naples streets found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Chula Vista police Lt. Scott Adkins said.

The 33-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Adkins said.

No suspect description was immediately available and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151.