× Man escapes fire, downed power lines at North County home

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A resident suffered a minor injury while escaping a fire that tore through his Encinitas home and destroyed a truck in the driveway, authorities said Friday.

The blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday on Stafford Avenue near Birmingham Drive, in the Cardiff neighborhood.

The fire burned both garages on the first floor of a two-story duplex before spreading to the rest of the home, Encinitas Deputy Fire Chief Robert Ford said.

Power lines also fell in front of the driveway, making the firefight difficult for crews.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames after more than an hour, but the fire destroyed two vehicles: one in the driveway and another inside a garage.

A man, who was the only person in the duplex, was able to get to safety, but suffered a minor injury and was treated by paramedics at the scene, Ford said.

Ford couldn’t say for certain whether the duplex was a total loss, but said both sides suffered “pretty extensive damage.” The cause of the fire was under investigation.