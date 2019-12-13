Local 7th grader feeds first responders with ‘Meals for Shields’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A San Diego seventh grader is giving back to first responders by providing them with fresh meals.

Lilly, a 12-year-old who goes to school in Carmel Valley, says she started her Meals for Shields program to help "build a supportive community around our first responders the way our first responders build support around our families and communities."

Lilly a 7th grader in who lives in the Northwestern community started a project to feed the Police Department and Fire Department in the area! She calls this program Meals for Shields! Thank you so much to Lilly and her family! https://t.co/EczLmsYH6p pic.twitter.com/l1Dln6sJnJ — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) December 2, 2019

With help from her parents, Chef Lilly hosts catered events at local police and fire stations. She has already provided meals for officers and firefighters with San Diego Police Department and San Diego Fire-Rescue in North County, with plans to expand to stations all over San Diego.

Lilly said the idea for her organization came when she delivered cupcakes to first responders to help celebrate the New Year in 2019. Her gesture was so appreciated that it gave her the idea to expand to full meals.

"They're happy to get a treat like this," she said of the stations she visits. "They cook for themselves usually. So this is something for them to have a break."

"I'm thankful for being able to live in a safe place, and I'm thankful to the people who make it possible," she told FOX 5.

You can watch Lilly's interview on the FOX 5 Morning News above, and check out her website for more on Meals for Shields.