Danny Aiello, actor known for 'Do The Right Thing,' dies

LOS ANGELES — Veteran actor Danny Aiello, known for many roles, including performances in “Do The Right Thing,” “Moonstruck,” and Madonna’s music video “Papa Don’t Preach,” has died.

“With deep sadness, we report that Danny Aiello, beloved husband, father, grandfather, actor and musician died last night after a brief illness. The family asks for privacy at this time. The details of the service will be announced later,” the family said in a statement.

Aiello was born on June 20, 1933, in New York.

“Living in New York City gave me training for any role,” he said in a 1997 interview. “I’ve seen people killed, knifed. I’ve got scars on my face. I have emotional recall when I work; the idea is simply to recreate it. I’ve seen it and experienced it. I’ve played gangsters, teachers but most of my work has been in the police area. And for that I’m adored by the police in New York City.”

One of Danny Aiello’s most famous movies: “Do The Right Thing,” earned him an Oscar nomination. He was also in “Moonstruck” “Léon” and “The Godfather: Part II” (as Tony Rosato).