Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other local lawmakers on Friday celebrated the start of construction for a new U.S. Navy ship named after LGBTQ leader Harvey Milk.

The ship, a fleet oiler, is being built by General Dynamics NASSCO in San Diego. The ship will help carry out missions in the western Pacific and Indian oceans.

The ship is part of a series of ships named after American civil rights leaders.