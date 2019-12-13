Thieves target backpacking store weeks before it goes out of business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Thieves targeted a San Diego backpacking store just weeks before it is slated to go out of business.

Adventure 16, also known as A16, has sold backpacking, camping and mountaineering gear for more than half a century. The company started in 1962 when a group of Boy Scouts and their dads starting selling backpacks from a garage in La Mesa.

Surveillance video showed someone rummaging through the store's warehouse. According to employees, a few articles of clothing was stolen. Their delivery truck was also taken. About a week later, the store's iconic rooftop tent was also stolen.

“It really feels like a personal violation. We’re an employee-owned company. We're not a large company," said A16's Vice President of Finance and long-time employee, Sandy Closser.

The store recently announced that they will soon close its two remaining stores.

"So many people are shopping online now," Closser said. "It’s definitely convenient, but they don’t understand the impact that it has on local businesses."

The store will now have to spend its final days in business without a delivery truck. Closser said they expect to close for good in the coming weeks once they run out of inventory.

No arrests had been made, according to officials.

“We’re already in a difficult situation with the company going out of business," Closser said. "It’s never OK to do that, but it just really hurt."

Anyone with information on the thefts should call San Diego police.