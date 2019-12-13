× 43 pounds of meth found in SUV carrying children

MURRIETA, Calif. — A woman who was driving her children early Friday was arrested near Murrieta after authorities found more than 43 pounds of methamphetamine in her car.

The U.S. Border Patrol said agents stopped a 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor along Interstate 15 at about 2:50 a.m.

Once the 31-year-old woman pulled the SUV over, a K-9 with the Border Patrol alerted authorities to a suspicious substance inside.

Agents searched the vehicle and found 17 packages of meth wrapped in cellophane hidden beneath the passenger seat, the Border Patrol said.

The woman, a U.S. citizen, was arrested and her children were released into their father’s custody.

According to the Border Patrol, the seized packages weighed 43.21 pounds and were worth an estimated $82,000.