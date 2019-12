× 1 hospitalized after SR-52 crash

SAN DIEGO — One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle crash in Kearny Mesa Friday, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 11:15 a.m. along westbound state Route 52 near Convoy Street.

The San Diego Fire Department said the right lane of westbound SR-52 was temporarily closed as firefighters worked to extricate a person inside one of the involved vehicles.

The victim was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.